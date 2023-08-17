Musinsa to design S. Korean team's uniforms for ceremonies of Hangzhou Asian Games, Paris Olympics
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Musinsa Co., a South Korean fashion platform, said Thursday it will design the official ceremony uniforms of the country's athlete team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.
Musinsa Standard, a new basic style casual wear brand under Musinsa, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee on Wednesday to create Team South Korea's official uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies of the two major sports events, according to the company.
The uniform for the Asian Games, set to kick off on Sept. 23, will be released next month, a company official said, noting the uniform will portray the South Korean team's "dynamic" and "young" energy.
"We are very proud and happy to make an official uniform for the national team performing actively on the global stage," Lee Gun-oh, head of the Musinsa Standard Division, said.
