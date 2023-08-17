KOSPI 2,519.85 DN 5.79 points (close)
All News 15:33 August 17, 2023
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms