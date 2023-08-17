SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



COSMOCHEM 45,550 UP 2,400

POSCO Holdings 553,000 UP 7,000

DB INSURANCE 80,100 UP 600

SLCORP 32,650 DN 2,250

Yuhan 73,300 DN 900

SamsungElec 66,700 DN 300

NHIS 10,320 DN 60

LS 116,500 DN 6,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES122 70 0 DN1300

GC Corp 117,200 DN 2,000

GS E&C 13,830 DN 170

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 608,000 UP 7,000

KPIC 112,000 DN 1,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,670 0

SKC 93,800 DN 1,500

GS Retail 23,750 DN 250

Ottogi 371,000 DN 3,000

Kumyang 132,500 UP 12,700

YoulchonChem 32,250 DN 300

LG Energy Solution 540,000 UP 14,000

HtlShilla 88,900 DN 1,500

Hanmi Science 35,150 DN 900

SamsungElecMech 143,400 DN 1,300

Hanssem 58,000 0

F&F 105,500 DN 1,400

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 UP 200

Kogas 24,200 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 249,000 0

HDKSOE 112,700 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,200 DN 100

MS IND 19,200 UP 50

OCI Holdings 100,200 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 98,700 DN 1,900

KorZinc 472,500 0

SamsungHvyInd 8,450 DN 60

HyundaiMipoDock 86,800 DN 1,400

IS DONGSEO 30,100 UP 250

S-Oil 72,600 DN 1,200

LG Innotek 260,500 UP 8,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,900 UP 100

