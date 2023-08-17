KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
COSMOCHEM 45,550 UP 2,400
POSCO Holdings 553,000 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 80,100 UP 600
SLCORP 32,650 DN 2,250
Yuhan 73,300 DN 900
SamsungElec 66,700 DN 300
NHIS 10,320 DN 60
LS 116,500 DN 6,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES122 70 0 DN1300
GC Corp 117,200 DN 2,000
GS E&C 13,830 DN 170
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 608,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 112,000 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,670 0
SKC 93,800 DN 1,500
GS Retail 23,750 DN 250
Ottogi 371,000 DN 3,000
Kumyang 132,500 UP 12,700
YoulchonChem 32,250 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 540,000 UP 14,000
HtlShilla 88,900 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 35,150 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 143,400 DN 1,300
Hanssem 58,000 0
F&F 105,500 DN 1,400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 UP 200
Kogas 24,200 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 249,000 0
HDKSOE 112,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,200 DN 100
MS IND 19,200 UP 50
OCI Holdings 100,200 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 98,700 DN 1,900
KorZinc 472,500 0
SamsungHvyInd 8,450 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 86,800 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 30,100 UP 250
S-Oil 72,600 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 260,500 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,900 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms