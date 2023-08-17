KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HMM 17,740 UP 520
HYUNDAI WIA 57,500 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 117,000 DN 400
Mobis 230,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,100 DN 1,100
S-1 55,100 DN 100
ZINUS 26,000 DN 1,250
Hanchem 178,900 UP 900
DWS 35,150 0
KEPCO 18,160 DN 180
SamsungSecu 36,350 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 7,750 DN 50
SKTelecom 47,300 0
HyundaiElev 42,850 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,300 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,410 UP 75
Hanon Systems 9,540 0
SK 141,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 17,750 DN 640
Handsome 19,190 DN 240
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp517 00 DN900
Asiana Airlines 11,110 DN 170
COWAY 42,300 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,600 DN 2,300
IBK 10,430 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,800 DN 250
SamsungEng 36,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 103,500 DN 300
PanOcean 4,545 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 19,280 UP 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,100 UP 500
KT 32,350 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17150 DN600
LOTTE TOUR 14,920 DN 490
LG Uplus 10,240 DN 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 800
KT&G 84,900 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,250 DN 60
