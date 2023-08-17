KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Doosanfc 24,350 DN 150
LG Display 13,440 UP 100
Kangwonland 15,770 DN 230
NAVER 218,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 49,250 DN 1,050
NCsoft 253,000 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 1,000
COSMAX 137,900 DN 300
KIWOOM 95,800 UP 200
Hanwha Ocean 39,800 DN 850
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,140 DN 180
DWEC 4,545 DN 45
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 87,200 UP 900
CJ CheilJedang 307,500 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 173,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 150
LG H&H 450,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 581,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 66,700 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 34,750 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,700 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,700 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,800 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 99,900 UP 300
Celltrion 143,600 DN 2,100
TKG Huchems 21,850 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,620 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,700 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,300 DN 2,700
KIH 50,700 UP 100
GS 37,550 DN 600
LIG Nex1 75,100 UP 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,000 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 123,200 DN 3,900
FOOSUNG 12,020 UP 520
SK Innovation 179,500 UP 100
POONGSAN 33,950 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 UP 800
Hansae 20,950 DN 200
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms