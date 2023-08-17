KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Youngone Corp 59,400 DN 2,000
CSWIND 65,300 DN 100
GKL 16,290 DN 480
KOLON IND 50,900 DN 500
Hyundai M&F INS 27,850 0
TaihanElecWire 12,670 DN 560
Daesang 17,900 DN 260
SKNetworks 6,350 0
ORION Holdings 15,260 UP 40
HITEJINRO 19,480 DN 240
CJ LOGISTICS 78,900 DN 1,900
DL 37,500 DN 850
HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,450 DN 550
Hanwha 25,800 DN 450
DB HiTek 52,300 0
CJ 72,300 DN 1,400
LX INT 35,450 UP 350
KCC 198,400 DN 2,100
SKBP 88,800 DN 5,100
AmoreG 30,050 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 184,800 DN 1,000
Daewoong 13,690 DN 290
TaekwangInd 590,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 0
KAL 23,900 DN 450
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 600
POSCO FUTURE M 424,500 UP 14,000
Boryung 8,950 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 400
Shinsegae 203,500 DN 6,000
Nongshim 461,500 DN 14,000
SGBC 48,800 DN 200
Hyosung 60,900 DN 1,300
LOTTE 24,700 DN 650
GCH Corp 13,750 DN 340
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 37,500 UP 1,600
DOOSAN 105,500 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms