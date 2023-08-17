KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 0
KIA CORP. 78,400 UP 400
SK hynix 114,800 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 538,000 DN 13,000
HanmiPharm 314,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 11,710 UP 10
Meritz Financial 49,700 0
BNK Financial Group 6,590 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 7,260 UP 20
emart 71,700 DN 1,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY391 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 56,200 DN 1,800
PIAM 28,450 DN 100
HANJINKAL 43,600 DN 3,050
CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 600
DoubleUGames 42,700 DN 800
HL MANDO 42,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 772,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,400 DN 300
Netmarble 44,100 DN 2,550
KRAFTON 159,700 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 0
ORION 123,700 UP 2,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,850 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,370 UP 20
BGF Retail 163,900 UP 300
SKCHEM 61,400 DN 2,400
HDC-OP 10,090 UP 30
HYOSUNG TNC 316,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 12,080 DN 80
SKBS 77,300 DN 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,360 UP 40
KakaoBank 25,850 DN 750
HYBE 239,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 91,100 UP 100
DL E&C 30,050 DN 350
kakaopay 43,850 DN 1,800
K Car 12,090 DN 40
SKSQUARE 43,950 DN 1,200
(END)
