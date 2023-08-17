HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 0

KIA CORP. 78,400 UP 400

SK hynix 114,800 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 538,000 DN 13,000

HanmiPharm 314,000 DN 1,000

SD Biosensor 11,710 UP 10

Meritz Financial 49,700 0

BNK Financial Group 6,590 UP 20

DGB Financial Group 7,260 UP 20

emart 71,700 DN 1,800

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY391 00 UP350

KOLMAR KOREA 56,200 DN 1,800

PIAM 28,450 DN 100

HANJINKAL 43,600 DN 3,050

CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 600

DoubleUGames 42,700 DN 800

HL MANDO 42,000 UP 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 772,000 DN 9,000

Doosan Bobcat 53,400 DN 300

Netmarble 44,100 DN 2,550

KRAFTON 159,700 UP 1,700

HD HYUNDAI 59,200 0

ORION 123,700 UP 2,700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,850 DN 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,370 UP 20

BGF Retail 163,900 UP 300

SKCHEM 61,400 DN 2,400

HDC-OP 10,090 UP 30

HYOSUNG TNC 316,500 DN 500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 2,500

HANILCMT 12,080 DN 80

SKBS 77,300 DN 2,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,360 UP 40

KakaoBank 25,850 DN 750

HYBE 239,500 DN 1,500

SK ie technology 91,100 UP 100

DL E&C 30,050 DN 350

kakaopay 43,850 DN 1,800

K Car 12,090 DN 40

SKSQUARE 43,950 DN 1,200

(END)