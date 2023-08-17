2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- German Scout twins were injured Thursday after a motorcycle they were riding crashed onto roadside curbstones on the southern resort island of Jeju, police said.
The twin sisters, 18, were riding a motorcycle together when the vehicle bumped onto the curbstones on a road in Jeju's Seogwipo at 12:36 p.m. and fell down, according to officials.
Both sustained multiple minor to severe injuries, including facial fractures, and were transferred to a hospital in the city for treatment.
The twins were visiting Jeju Island with seven other Scouts from Germany after the conclusion of the World Scout Jamboree last week. The members were sharing five rented motorcycles to travel the island.
The police suspect the accident is attributable to careless driving by one of the twins and were looking into the details of the accident to determine the exact cause.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
S. Korean sports organization holds int'l conference to celebrate 1988 Seoul Olympics