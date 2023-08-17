S. Korea welcomes U.S. sanctions against arms trade between N. Korea, Russia
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed sanctions announced by the United States this week against three entities involved in illicit arms deals between North Korea and Russia.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Verus LLC, Defense Engineering LLP and Versor SRO, all of which are owned or led by Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev.
The sanctions came amid growing speculation that the two countries may be seeking to bolster their illegal arms trade. Mkrtychev was blacklisted by the OFAC on March 30 for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea.
"Our government welcomes the recent actions taken by the United States," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.
He added that Seoul intends to continue efforts to strengthen international cooperation on North Korea, including "strict enforcement of existing U.N. Security Council sanctions, in collaboration with friendly countries such as the U.S."
When asked whether Seoul also plans to adopt fresh unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, Lim said the government plans to "consistently review unilateral sanctions on North Korea" as part of proactive measures to address its illicit nuclear and missile development, as well as weapons trading.
As of July, Seoul had announced 10 unilateral sanctions measures against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May last year.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms