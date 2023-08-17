S. Korea welcomes U.S. sanctions against arms trade between N. Korea, Russia

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed sanctions announced by the United States this week against three entities involved in illicit arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Verus LLC, Defense Engineering LLP and Versor SRO, all of which are owned or led by Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev.

The sanctions came amid growing speculation that the two countries may be seeking to bolster their illegal arms trade. Mkrtychev was blacklisted by the OFAC on March 30 for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea.

"Our government welcomes the recent actions taken by the United States," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.

He added that Seoul intends to continue efforts to strengthen international cooperation on North Korea, including "strict enforcement of existing U.N. Security Council sanctions, in collaboration with friendly countries such as the U.S."

When asked whether Seoul also plans to adopt fresh unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, Lim said the government plans to "consistently review unilateral sanctions on North Korea" as part of proactive measures to address its illicit nuclear and missile development, as well as weapons trading.

As of July, Seoul had announced 10 unilateral sanctions measures against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May last year.



This photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) toasting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a reception for the minister and his military delegation in Pyongyang the previous day. The delegation visited the North to attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on July 27. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

