S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 17, 2023
All News 16:46 August 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.490 3.462 +2.8
2-year TB 3.784 3.731 +5.3
3-year TB 3.788 3.712 +7.6
10-year TB 3.976 3.867 +10.9
2-year MSB 3.789 3.735 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.561 4.488 +7.3
91-day CD 3.700 3.700 0.0
