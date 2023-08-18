Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Trilateral semi-military pact materializes with Yoon's unilateral diplomacy once again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Security pact stronger than Quad alliance set to take its first step (Kookmin Daily)
-- Terrorist bomb attack seems to have taken place near Pyongyang (Donga Ilbo)
-- New normal of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan to show new Indo-Pacific strategy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Timing of arrest warrant gains attention as 'legislative risk' resurfaces for Lee (Segye Times)
-- 471 industrial complexes become twilight zones (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 7 punches against Kim Jong-un almost ready to be discussed at S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations to evolve into trilateral military alliance (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Camp David Principle' to be announced stipulating continuance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won slides amid China crisis, strong dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. gets 300 tln-won investment over past year with IRA, Chips Act (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Arrest me or stop schemes, DP chief dares prosecutors (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new partnership at Camp David (Korea Herald)
-- Trilateral summit and its historical implications (Korea Times)
(END)
