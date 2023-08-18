SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- Trilateral semi-military pact materializes with Yoon's unilateral diplomacy once again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Security pact stronger than Quad alliance set to take its first step (Kookmin Daily)

-- Terrorist bomb attack seems to have taken place near Pyongyang (Donga Ilbo)

-- New normal of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan to show new Indo-Pacific strategy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Timing of arrest warrant gains attention as 'legislative risk' resurfaces for Lee (Segye Times)

-- 471 industrial complexes become twilight zones (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 7 punches against Kim Jong-un almost ready to be discussed at S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations to evolve into trilateral military alliance (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Camp David Principle' to be announced stipulating continuance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won slides amid China crisis, strong dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. gets 300 tln-won investment over past year with IRA, Chips Act (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Arrest me or stop schemes, DP chief dares prosecutors (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new partnership at Camp David (Korea Herald)

-- Trilateral summit and its historical implications (Korea Times)

