Friday's weather forecast

09:02 August 18, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 70

Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Rain 60

Daegu 31/23 Rain 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

