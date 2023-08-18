Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 18, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 70
Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Rain 60
Daegu 31/23 Rain 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
