Compliance committee recommends Samsung rejoin FKI with strings attached
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- An independent corporate compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group recommended Friday the country's biggest conglomerate rejoin a business interest group that it withdrew from years ago amid a high-profile corruption scandal involving its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong and the ousted former President Park Geun-hye.
The committee, however, said Samsung should drop out again if a corruption case happens again.
Samsung Group's subsidiaries pulled out of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) in early 2017, acting on a pledge by Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., to clean up the business after the scandal.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
Police raid arms procurement agency over suspected corruption in Aegis destroyer project