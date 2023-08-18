Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Compliance committee recommends Samsung rejoin FKI with strings attached

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- An independent corporate compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group recommended Friday the country's biggest conglomerate rejoin a business interest group that it withdrew from years ago amid a high-profile corruption scandal involving its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong and the ousted former President Park Geun-hye.

The committee, however, said Samsung should drop out again if a corruption case happens again.

Samsung Group's subsidiaries pulled out of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) in early 2017, acting on a pledge by Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., to clean up the business after the scandal.

This file photo, taken Aug. 10, 2021, shows the corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

