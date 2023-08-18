SK On to invest in C$1.2 bln cathode plant in Canada
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. said Friday it will invest in a C$1.2 billion (US$886 million) Canadian cathode plant along with Ford Motor Co. and Korean cathode material company EcoPro BM to secure a stable supply of the key battery material in North America.
SK On, EcoPro BM and Ford Motor will invest a total of C$1.2 billion in the cathode manufacturing facility in Quebec, with an aim to start production in the first half of 2026, SK On said in a statement.
The company did not provide the breakdown of the three firms' joint investment in Canada.
EcoPro CAM Canada, established by EcoProBM in February, will manufacture cathode active materials (CAM), and CAMs will be delivered to SK On's EV battery plant being built under the joint venture with Ford in Tennessee with a goal to begin operations in 2025. SK On batteries will be used in Ford's future EVs, a company spokesperson said.
CAM is high quality nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) for rechargeable batteries that are targeting greater performance levels and improved EV driving range compared to existing products.
SK On, the battery unit of Korea's refinery-to-semiconductor conglomerate SK Group, currently operates two EV battery plants in North America and is adding four more plants, including the Tennessee plant, with its partners.
The company has been actively developing its battery supply chain in North America where demand for EVs is growing fast. Its annual output capacity in the region is expected to reach over 180 GWh after 2025, which is enough to power about 1.7 million EVs a year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
Police raid arms procurement agency over suspected corruption in Aegis destroyer project