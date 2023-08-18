Go to Contents Go to Navigation

7-yr prison term finalized for PPP lawmaker, removed from parliament

All News 10:49 August 18, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top court finalized a seven-year prison term for Rep. Jung Chan-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on bribe charges Friday, a sentence that automatically stripped him of his parliamentary seat.

Jung was charged with taking some 352 million won (US$263,650) worth of bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin in Gyeonggi Province.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court's seven-year sentence and a fine of 500 million won given to Jung.

A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term, including a suspended one.

Rep. Jung Chan-min of the People Power Party (Yonhap)

Rep. Jung Chan-min of the People Power Party (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#corruption ruling
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!