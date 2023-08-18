The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 18, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.57 3.57
2-M 3.62 3.61
3-M 3.68 3.67
6-M 3.78 3.77
12-M 3.87 3.85
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
Police raid arms procurement agency over suspected corruption in Aegis destroyer project