Man sent to prosecution for driving under influence, fatally injuring passerby in Apgujeong: police
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- A man accused of hitting and fatally injuring a passerby while driving under the influence of drugs in a posh neighborhood in Gangnam earlier this month was referred to prosecutors for possible indictment, police said Friday.
The 28-year-old man, identified only by his last name Shin, was formally arrested last Friday for allegedly dashing to a sidewalk while driving on a road near Apgujeong Station in southern Seoul, and hitting a woman in her 20s at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The victim underwent surgery with severe injuries in the head and legs but remains brain dead, according to officials.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station forwarded the suspect to the prosecution early Friday.
"I sincerely apologize. I am sorry," Shin told reporters at the police station as he was escorted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The suspect reportedly drove under the influence after taking midazolam and diazepam, which are psychotropic drugs, from a hospital. He also tested positive for ketamine during a drug test conducted immediately after the accident, officials said.
Police said the suspect tested positive for seven different psychotropic drugs, including ketamine, citing an appraisal result by the National Forensic Service.
Shin claimed the drugs were prescribed for medical purposes.
Police initially applied charges of causing injury due to dangerous driving, and driving under the influence, but decided to add hit-and-run charges, suspecting he left the scene without taking first aid measures after analyzing security cameras and witness accounts.
Police raided three clinics suspected of prescribing drugs to Shin on Wednesday, and are investigating to see whether he violated the Narcotics Control Act.
