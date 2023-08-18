Biden offers condolences over death of Yoon's father

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden offered his condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday over the recent death of his father, shortly after Yoon arrived in Washington to attend a trilateral summit with Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the presidential office said.

The two leaders spoke by phone shortly after Yoon's arrival a day ahead of the trilateral summit set to take place at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

During the call, Yoon thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the condolence flowers sent to his hotel room ahead of his arrival, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

Biden said his heart aches over the death of Yoon's father and that he extends his deep condolences to the family. Yoon thanked him, saying he was able to bury his father comfortably thanks to the Bidens' concerns.

The late Yoon Ki-jung was an honorary professor at Seoul's Yonsei University and died Tuesday at the age of 92.

During the call, Yoon also expressed his concern about the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, saying he believes the South Korea-U.S. security alliance calls for "always being together even during times of disaster," according to Kim.

Yoon offered any support South Korea can give to help Hawaii overcome the disaster.

Biden thanked him for his generosity, calling Yoon a brave man and a good friend. He added he looks forward to seeing him again at Camp David, where he said their countries will write new history and chart a new path.

Yoon replied that he will not forget Biden's warm heart and that he plans to hold constructive discussions at Friday's summit.



This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reading a condolence message from U.S. President Joe Biden over the death of his father, Yoon Ki-jung, at a hotel in Washington on Aug. 17, 2023. Yoon Ki-jung, a Yonsei University honorary professor, died at the age of 92 on Aug. 15. Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in the United States earlier in the day for a trilateral summit with Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Frederick County, Maryland, the following day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

