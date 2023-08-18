S. Korea to mass-produce medium-altitude unmanned aircraft through 2028
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense authorities on Friday endorsed a plan to mass-produce medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through 2028 to bolster the Air Force's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the plan in the latest progress in the country's 980 billion-won (US$732 million) development project for the unmanned aircraft, which first began in 2006, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
DAPA said it expects the aircraft to allow intelligence gathering and reconnaissance missions on targets deep inside North Korea, and provide the groundwork for the development of the country's unmanned aircraft projects.
It did not disclose the number of UAVs to be built under the project.
The committee also approved a basic plan for performance upgrades for the Navy's 1,800-ton KSS-II submarines by replacing their aging combat and sonar systems with the latest homegrown equipment.
The 800 billion-won project, set to run from 2025 through 2036, is expected to enhance the submarines' survivability and stealthiness, and strengthen their monitoring and deterrence capabilities against potential threats, DAPA said.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms