S. Korea strongly condemns terror attack at Iranian shrine: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea "strongly condemns" a recent terror attack carried out at a shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
In a statement, the ministry offered its condolences to the families of victims in the attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, southern Iran, on Sunday.
The ministry also reaffirmed the government's position that "acts of terror cannot be justified for any reason."
The attack came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same holy site in October of last year. Sunday's incident left one person killed and eight others wounded.
