KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 13,770 UP 20
LotteChilsung 134,300 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 186,100 UP 1,300
AmoreG 30,650 UP 600
COSMOCHEM 43,850 DN 1,700
POSCO Holdings 549,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 81,900 UP 1,800
SLCORP 34,550 UP 1,900
Yuhan 73,300 0
SamsungElec 66,300 DN 400
NHIS 10,270 DN 50
LS 107,700 DN 8,800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 00 0 DN1700
GC Corp 116,100 DN 1,100
GS E&C 13,800 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 597,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 111,800 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 DN 110
SKC 90,700 DN 3,100
GS Retail 24,300 UP 550
Ottogi 368,000 DN 3,000
YoulchonChem 32,450 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 529,000 DN 11,000
HtlShilla 87,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 34,550 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 144,600 UP 1,200
Hanssem 58,800 UP 800
F&F 103,600 DN 1,900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 251,000 UP 2,000
Kogas 24,150 DN 50
HDKSOE 114,000 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,150 DN 50
MS IND 19,490 UP 290
OCI Holdings 98,800 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 95,800 DN 2,900
KorZinc 465,500 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,310 DN 140
SK hynix 117,200 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 524,000 DN 14,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon