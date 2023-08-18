SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GCH Corp 13,770 UP 20

LotteChilsung 134,300 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 186,100 UP 1,300

AmoreG 30,650 UP 600

COSMOCHEM 43,850 DN 1,700

POSCO Holdings 549,000 DN 4,000

DB INSURANCE 81,900 UP 1,800

SLCORP 34,550 UP 1,900

Yuhan 73,300 0

SamsungElec 66,300 DN 400

NHIS 10,270 DN 50

LS 107,700 DN 8,800

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 00 0 DN1700

GC Corp 116,100 DN 1,100

GS E&C 13,800 DN 30

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 597,000 DN 11,000

KPIC 111,800 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 DN 110

SKC 90,700 DN 3,100

GS Retail 24,300 UP 550

Ottogi 368,000 DN 3,000

YoulchonChem 32,450 UP 200

LG Energy Solution 529,000 DN 11,000

HtlShilla 87,800 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 34,550 DN 600

SamsungElecMech 144,600 UP 1,200

Hanssem 58,800 UP 800

F&F 103,600 DN 1,900

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 950

SamsungF&MIns 251,000 UP 2,000

Kogas 24,150 DN 50

HDKSOE 114,000 UP 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,150 DN 50

MS IND 19,490 UP 290

OCI Holdings 98,800 DN 1,400

LS ELECTRIC 95,800 DN 2,900

KorZinc 465,500 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,310 DN 140

SK hynix 117,200 UP 2,400

Youngpoong 524,000 DN 14,000

(MORE)