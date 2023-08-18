HyundaiEng&Const 34,700 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,200 DN 250

Hanwha 25,150 DN 650

Kumyang 127,800 DN 4,700

Daesang 18,090 UP 190

SKNetworks 6,260 DN 90

ORION Holdings 15,120 DN 140

DB HiTek 53,700 UP 1,400

CJ 70,400 DN 1,900

LX INT 34,950 DN 500

TaihanElecWire 12,400 DN 270

Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 UP 450

KCC 196,500 DN 1,900

SKBP 86,500 DN 2,300

Daewoong 13,920 UP 230

SamyangFood 181,400 UP 7,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,500 DN 5,700

CJ CheilJedang 303,500 DN 4,000

TaekwangInd 583,000 DN 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,330 DN 30

KAL 23,650 DN 250

LG Corp. 79,700 DN 1,100

POSCO FUTURE M 417,500 DN 7,000

Boryung 8,900 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,150 DN 550

Shinsegae 201,500 DN 2,000

Nongshim 470,000 UP 8,500

SGBC 50,000 UP 1,200

Hyosung 61,200 UP 300

LOTTE 24,500 DN 200

HITEJINRO 19,400 DN 80

CJ LOGISTICS 81,100 UP 2,200

DOOSAN 104,900 DN 600

DL 37,700 UP 200

KIA CORP. 78,400 0

HyundaiMipoDock 84,400 DN 2,400

IS DONGSEO 30,250 UP 150

S-Oil 73,000 UP 400

LG Innotek 256,000 DN 4,500

(MORE)