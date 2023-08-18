KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 34,700 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,200 DN 250
Hanwha 25,150 DN 650
Kumyang 127,800 DN 4,700
Daesang 18,090 UP 190
SKNetworks 6,260 DN 90
ORION Holdings 15,120 DN 140
DB HiTek 53,700 UP 1,400
CJ 70,400 DN 1,900
LX INT 34,950 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 12,400 DN 270
Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 UP 450
KCC 196,500 DN 1,900
SKBP 86,500 DN 2,300
Daewoong 13,920 UP 230
SamyangFood 181,400 UP 7,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,500 DN 5,700
CJ CheilJedang 303,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 583,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,330 DN 30
KAL 23,650 DN 250
LG Corp. 79,700 DN 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 417,500 DN 7,000
Boryung 8,900 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,150 DN 550
Shinsegae 201,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 470,000 UP 8,500
SGBC 50,000 UP 1,200
Hyosung 61,200 UP 300
LOTTE 24,500 DN 200
HITEJINRO 19,400 DN 80
CJ LOGISTICS 81,100 UP 2,200
DOOSAN 104,900 DN 600
DL 37,700 UP 200
KIA CORP. 78,400 0
HyundaiMipoDock 84,400 DN 2,400
IS DONGSEO 30,250 UP 150
S-Oil 73,000 UP 400
LG Innotek 256,000 DN 4,500
