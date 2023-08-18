KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 130,000 DN 2,900
HMM 17,560 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 57,100 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 115,900 DN 1,100
Mobis 229,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,600 DN 500
S-1 54,500 DN 600
ZINUS 25,550 DN 450
Hanchem 176,900 DN 2,000
DWS 33,850 DN 1,300
KEPCO 17,940 DN 220
SamsungSecu 36,200 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 47,250 DN 50
HyundaiElev 42,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 136,400 UP 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,950 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,570 UP 160
Hanon Systems 9,400 DN 140
SK 138,800 DN 2,700
ShinpoongPharm 17,510 DN 240
Handsome 19,000 DN 190
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp499 00 DN1800
Asiana Airlines 10,980 DN 130
COWAY 40,950 DN 1,350
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,800 DN 800
IBK 10,440 UP 10
DONGSUH 18,030 UP 230
SamsungEng 35,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG C&T 102,400 DN 1,100
PanOcean 4,400 DN 145
SAMSUNG CARD 29,200 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 19,060 DN 220
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,900 UP 1,800
KT 32,650 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17200 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 14,970 UP 50
LG Uplus 10,210 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 700
KT&G 85,400 UP 500
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon