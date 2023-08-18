KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,020 DN 230
Doosanfc 24,150 DN 200
LG Display 13,150 DN 290
Kangwonland 15,170 DN 600
NAVER 212,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 48,450 DN 800
NCsoft 250,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 200
COSMAX 140,000 UP 2,100
KIWOOM 96,000 UP 200
Hanwha Ocean 38,250 DN 1,550
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,080 DN 60
DWEC 4,480 DN 65
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 UP 1,180
KEPCO KPS 32,850 DN 500
LG H&H 447,500 DN 2,500
LGCHEM 569,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 65,700 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 34,800 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,900 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,700 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 98,300 DN 1,600
Celltrion 150,400 UP 6,800
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,640 UP 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,100 DN 200
KIH 50,500 DN 200
GS 37,400 DN 150
LIG Nex1 75,100 0
Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,300 DN 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,550 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,165 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 122,000 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 11,800 DN 220
SK Innovation 174,100 DN 5,400
POONGSAN 34,100 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,000 UP 200
Hansae 20,950 0
