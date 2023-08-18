KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 58,000 DN 1,400
CSWIND 65,100 DN 200
GKL 16,040 DN 250
KOLON IND 50,500 DN 400
HanmiPharm 303,000 DN 11,000
SD Biosensor 11,600 DN 110
Meritz Financial 49,550 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,600 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,330 UP 70
emart 71,100 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 57,200 UP 1,000
PIAM 28,750 UP 300
HANJINKAL 44,800 UP 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 42,500 DN 200
HL MANDO 42,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 771,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,700 UP 300
Netmarble 44,100 0
KRAFTON 158,000 DN 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 DN 600
ORION 122,400 DN 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,450 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,240 DN 130
BGF Retail 160,200 DN 3,700
SKCHEM 61,300 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,170 UP 80
HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 12,360 UP 280
SKBS 75,800 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,380 UP 20
KakaoBank 25,600 DN 250
HYBE 236,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 89,200 DN 1,900
DL E&C 30,000 DN 50
kakaopay 44,550 UP 700
K Car 11,770 DN 320
SKSQUARE 43,950 0
(END)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon