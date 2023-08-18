Rival parties debate sharply over broadcasting watchdog chief nominee

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- A confirmation hearing was held Friday for the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, with the rival parties debating sharply over alleged school bullying involving his son and suspicions that he exercised undue influence over media firms.

Lee Dong-kwan, a former journalist who served as a senior secretary for press affairs during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was nominated as the chief of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) late last month. His nomination came after the former chief, Han Sang-hyuk, was dismissed in May after being prosecuted for charges he was involved in the score rigging of renewing the license of a conservative cable channel.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has strongly objected to Lee's nomination over allegations he exercised undue influence in personnel affairs at state broadcaster KBS when he was serving as a press affairs official at the presidential office from 2008-2011.

He also came under attack over allegations that his son bullied fellow students in high school in 2011.



During Friday's hearing, DP lawmakers took issue with the two issues.

They claimed Lee's son physically abused and stole money from other students, but received a light punishment thanks to his father's influence, citing media interviews of teachers who worked at the school.

"The school violence issue alone is a disqualification for serving as a high-ranking government official. Despite the fact there was bullying, the school violence committee did not open, and he was only transferred to another school. It shows he was given privilege," Rep. Jang Kyung-tae said.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) defended Lee, saying his son and the bullied students reconciled, and some of the details regarding his son's bullying are not true.

The two parties also debated over Lee's alleged interference in KBS' personnel affairs.

The DP claimed Lee abused his power at the presidential office to sway media coverage in favor of the then government, while the PPP refuted such claims, saying Lee only did his job as the secretary of press by correcting "distorted" reports.

By law, the nomination of the KCC chief is required to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing, but consent from the National Assembly is not mandatory for the formal appointment of the nominee.

