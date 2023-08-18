Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Aug. 14 -- N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
N. Korea's Kim slams officials as 'irresponsible' over typhoon damage
S. Korea, U.S. to launch key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
15 -- Pyongyang opposes UNSC meeting on N. Korea's human rights
16 -- N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
17 -- N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
18 -- N. Korean leader calls for efforts to minimize typhoon damage to crops
No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon