Cosmo Chemical to raise 117.5 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Cosmo Chemical on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 117.5 billion won(US$87.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 3.4 million common shares at a price of 34,550 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

