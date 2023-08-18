Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eone Diagnomics Genome Center to raise 89.4 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:25 August 18, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Eone Diagnomics Genome Center Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 89.4 billion won(US$66.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 74 million common shares at a price of 1,208 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#Eone Diagnomics Genome Center Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!