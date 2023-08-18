Eone Diagnomics Genome Center to raise 89.4 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Eone Diagnomics Genome Center Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 89.4 billion won(US$66.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 74 million common shares at a price of 1,208 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)