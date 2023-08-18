Eone Diagnomics Genome Center to raise 89.4 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:25 August 18, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Eone Diagnomics Genome Center Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 89.4 billion won(US$66.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 74 million common shares at a price of 1,208 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) Yoon departs for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon