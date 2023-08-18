S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 18, 2023
All News 16:37 August 18, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.471 3.490 -1.9
2-year TB 3.729 3.784 -5.5
3-year TB 3.729 3.788 -5.9
10-year TB 3.914 3.976 -6.2
2-year MSB 3.738 3.789 -5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.501 4.561 -6.0
91-day CD 3.700 3.700 0.0
(END)
