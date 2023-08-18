Neofect to raise 3 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Neofect Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 3 billion won(US$2.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.68 million common shares at a price of 1,118 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

