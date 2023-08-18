CJ CGV to raise 444.4 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 444.4 billion won (US$332.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 43.14 million common shares at a price of 10,300 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

