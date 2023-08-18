N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday accused the United States of flying a surveillance aircraft into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) before being chased off by its warplanes earlier this week and threatened to take action to guard its sovereignty.
The accusation by the spokesperson of the General Staff Department of the North's Korean People's Army came as the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan were set to meet for a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday.
North Korea claimed a U.S. military spy aircraft "intruded" in the area over its EEZ three times between 5:38 and 6:37 a.m. Thursday to conduct what it claimed to be an "aerial surveillance activity," according to the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North scrambled its military airplanes, and the U.S. aircraft retreated at around 7:15 a.m., it added.
Calling the move a "dangerous military provocation" that occurred just 20 days after a similar incident, the North Korean military said it has made clear that the area over the EEZ is "part of its territory" and that it is ready to take any action to guard the country's sovereignty.
The North also said it is considering placing a missile-carrying vessel to deter further intrusion by U.S. surveillance aircraft in the area, according to the KCNA.
The announcement came before a planned summit among South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which Seoul officials said the leaders will adopt a document committing each side to consult with one another in the event of a common security or other threat in the face of Pyongyang's growing nuclear provocation.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean FM meets Zambian president over key minerals, bilateral ties
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Assault, rape suspect in Seoul says brass knuckles were used: police