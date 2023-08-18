Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon arrives at Camp David, holds summit with Biden

All News 23:22 August 18, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

CAMP DAVID, Maryland, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday to attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yoon and Biden sat down for a bilateral meeting before going into the trilateral summit scheduled for later in the day.

The three leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance security and economic cooperation in the face of North Korea's nuclear threat and China's growing military and economic assertiveness.

Yoon, who arrived in Washington the previous day, was flown to Camp David in a U.S. marine helicopter.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) arrives aboard a U.S. marine helicopter at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Aug. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

