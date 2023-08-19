Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 19, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/24 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/24 Rain 60
Busan 30/25 Rain 60
(END)
