Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 19, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/24 Rain 60

Busan 30/25 Rain 60

