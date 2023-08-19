Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New normal of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan sets 'new international order' (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult for stronger partnership (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat, set new milestone (Segye Times)
-- Samsung Group to reenter S. Korea's leading business lobby group after 7 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan stronger when united (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan form trilateral 'quasi-alliance' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult immediately in event of common security threat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan set hotline among leaders, commit to consult in event of common threat (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to respond to common threat as one team (Korea Economic Daily)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
Assault, rape suspect in Seoul says brass knuckles were used: police
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis