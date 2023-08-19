Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:11 August 19, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New normal of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan sets 'new international order' (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult for stronger partnership (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat, set new milestone (Segye Times)
-- Samsung Group to reenter S. Korea's leading business lobby group after 7 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan stronger when united (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan form trilateral 'quasi-alliance' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult immediately in event of common security threat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan set hotline among leaders, commit to consult in event of common threat (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to respond to common threat as one team (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!