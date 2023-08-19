Kim Min-jae helps Bayern Munich to clean-sheet win in Bundesliga debut

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean defender Kim Min-jae helped Bayern Munich to a breezy victory in his Bundesliga debut, as the club's quest for a 12th straight German league title went off to a winning start.

Kim saw 68 minutes of action in Bayern's 4-0 win over SV Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany, on Friday (local time).



In this Reuters photo, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich (L) embraces teammate Dayot Upamecano following their 4-0 win over SV Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga match at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany, on Aug. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim signed with Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window on a reported fee of 50 million euros (US$54.5 million), a record amount for an Asian player in European football. After helping Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years, Kim was named the best defender in Italy's top league last season. He parlayed that performance to a highly-anticipated move to Bayern Munich, the most successful club in Bundesliga history.

Playing his typically reliable game, Kim excelled on both ends, connecting on nearly 96 percent of his passes while keeping the opponents off the board.

Kim received a yellow card in the 55th minute after fouling Niclas Fullkrug, and was subbed out in favor of Matthijs de Ligt 13 minutes later.

Harry Kane had a goal and an assist in his first match for Bayern Munich after leaving Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Leroy Sane grabbed a brace for the winning side.



In this dpa photo via Associated Press, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich acknowledges fans following his team's 4-0 win over SV Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga match at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany, on Aug. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

