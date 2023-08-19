Korean songs claim No. 2 spot among Billboard Hot 100 non-English top 10 hits
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korean has been the second most dominant language among the non-English songs that have reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to a recent report by Billboard.
The U.S. music magazine said in an online article published Wednesday (U.S. local time) that only 35 songs recorded either entirely or mostly in a non-English language have been in the top 10 since the chart was introduced in 1958.
Of those, 19 are in Spanish, the most of any language, followed by Korean with eight songs. German has three songs, French and Italian have two songs each, and Japanese has one song.
Six of the eight Korean-language top 10 hits are from the K-pop supergroup BTS. They are "Fake Love," "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)," "On," "Life Goes On," "My Universe," which is a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, and member Jimin's solo song "Like Crazy."
The remaining two songs are Psy's global hits "Gangnam Style" and "Gentleman."
"Twenty three of the 35 top 10s have reached the tier since 2012, following a 16-year break between 'Macarena' and 'Gangnam Style.' The influx coincides with music's increased globalization, highlighted by hits from Bad Bunny and BTS, among others," the magazine said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat