Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, "Seven," remained a strong presence on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week.
According to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time), the track secured 24th place this week, rising a place from the previous week.
Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 3 on the chart later that month. It had dropped to 13th and 29th before climbing back to No. 25 and 24 this time.
K-pop girl group NewJeans' latest hit "Super Shy" ranked 77th in its sixth consecutive week, slipping 14 spots from the previous week.
Another K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty extended its stay on the chart with "Cupid" to 21 consecutive weeks, ranking 95th this week.
Meanwhile, "Seven" topped global music streaming giant Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for the fifth week in a row.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat