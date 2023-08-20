Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 20, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Cloudy 30
Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 30
Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 33/25 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 28/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 20
Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 20
Jeju 32/27 Sunny 60
Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60
Busan 31/26 Sunny 60

