Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 20, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 30

Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 33/25 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 32/27 Sunny 60

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60

Busan 31/26 Sunny 60

(END)

