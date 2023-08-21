Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's diplomacy in maze; nat'l interest invisible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan elevated to key partners; strategic structure of Indo-Pacific set to change (Kookmin Daily)
-- Stock investment by debt at 20 tln won, reaches extreme level amid financial jitters from G2 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo's summit planned here next year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cooperation of S. Korea, U.S., Japan extended to address China issue; Seoul, Tokyo get bigger role (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan target China for disrupting int'l order (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo establish new frame of ties; 'whenever,' 'whatever' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan virtually become military alliance; Korean Peninsula at heavy seas (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan open new chapter, change geopolitics of Indo-Pacific (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Punishments for state-run firms increase (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan open new era of high-level ties (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trilateral summit cements partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership (Korea Herald)
-- Summit opens new chapter in Korea-US-Japan partnership (Korea Times)
(END)
