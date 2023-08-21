Aug. 22

1946 - Seoul National University is established. The state-run university later emerged as one of the nation's top academic institutions.

1950 - South Korea starts drafting soldiers for the Korean War, which broke out on June 25 of that year. The war continued until 1953. The two Koreas technically remain at war as the conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

1990 - South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Nicaragua.

1991 - South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Albania.

2011 - North Korea threatens to legally dispose of all South Korean property at its scenic Mount Kumgang resort, blaming Seoul for not responding to its proposals on how to handle the assets.

2012 - South Korea unveils a plan to step up a public relations drive worldwide for its easternmost islets of Dokdo to help counter Japan's territorial claim to the volcanic outcroppings in the sea between the two nations.

2015 - South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin meets Hwang Pyong-so, the North Korean military's top political officer, at the border village of Panmunjom, to discuss ways to defuse military tensions on the Korean Peninsula prompted by a land mine incident near the border that maimed two Southern soldiers.

2019 - South Korea signs a free trade agreement with Britain, a step to help maintain the continuity of bilateral trade and economic ties even after London's departure from the European Union.

