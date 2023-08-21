Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 August 21, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 70
Gangneung 30/24 Sunny 60
Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 60
Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 0
Busan 31/26 Sunny 0
(END)
