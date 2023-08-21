Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 August 21, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 70

Gangneung 30/24 Sunny 60

Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 60

Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 0

Busan 31/26 Sunny 0

(END)

