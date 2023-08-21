Exports down 16.5 pct during first 20 days of Aug.
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August due to sluggish shipments of chips and petroleum products, data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments reached US$27.9 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $33.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports fell 27.9 percent on-year to $31.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.6 billion.
South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for the second straight month.
Exports have been on a steady decline since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb high inflation and an economic slowdown. It is also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for nine months in a row.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement
-
S. Korean high school pitcher Jang Hyun-seok formally introduced as new Dodger
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for rape suspect in Seoul
-
Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader oversees cruise missile launch test: state media