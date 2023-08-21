Yoon's approval rating falls for first time in 4 weeks: poll
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen for the first time in four weeks in the wake of criticism over the World Scout Jamboree, marred by poor management and bad weather, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 2,016 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, with a break on Tuesday for Liberation Day, the positive assessment of Yoon fell by 2.7 percentage points from a week earlier to 35.6 percent.
The negative assessment of Yoon's performance surpassed 60 percent for the first time since the second week of May, going up 2.2 percentage points on-week to 61.2 percent.
A drop in the positive assessment could be blamed on the recent issue with the 25th World Scout Jamboree, Realmeter said. The event came under severe media scrutiny after thousands of Scouts decided to leave the campsite in the wetland of Saemangeum earlier than scheduled, complaining of poor management, a shortage of sanitary facilities and inadequate medical support.
The poll did not reflect the results of a three-way summit of Yoon, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where the leaders agreed to dramatically expand trilateral security and economic cooperation.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
