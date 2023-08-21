Gyeongbok Palace opens for nighttime viewing
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Nighttime tours of Gyeongbok Palace will begin next month, allowing visitors to feel the serene autumn night mood of the old palace nestled in downtown Seoul, the program's organizer said Monday.
The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said it will open its annual autumn night tours of the palace from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.
Every spring and autumn, the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace opens its gates at night, when it is usually closed to the public, for a limited time, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of the illuminated palace under the moonlight. This year's spring program attracted 112,820 visitors, according to the CHA.
The night tours run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and admission closes at 8:30 p.m. The tours are not available Mondays, Tuesdays and the substitute holiday on Oct. 4.
Online ticket reservations are required for all visitors, excluding foreigners.
