The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 21, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.57 3.57
2-M 3.62 3.62
3-M 3.67 3.68
6-M 3.78 3.78
12-M 3.86 3.87
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
Most Saved
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for rape suspect in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea