Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they plan to decide whether to disclose the identity of a 30-year-old man arrested recently for sexually assaulting and murdering a woman on a hiking trail in Seoul in a review committee meeting later this week.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the identity disclosure review committee will be convened Wednesday to determine whether to make public the rape and murder suspect's face photo, name and age.
The suspect, currently identified only by his family name Choi, is accused of brutally beating and raping the victim he randomly picked on the hillside trail in Seoul's southern district of Sillim last Thursday. A court issued an arrest warrant for him Saturday.
The current law permits the disclosure of the identity of suspects in violent crimes, as long as there is sufficient evidence and a need to meet the public interest and right to know.
