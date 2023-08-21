S. Korea welcomes first U.N. meeting on N. Korea's human rights in 6 years
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday welcomed a rare public meeting by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on North Korea's human rights last week.
The UNSC convened the briefing on Aug. 17 (New York time) and discussed the North's human rights situation and international security as requested by Albania, Japan and the United States.
It marked the first open meeting of the 15-member council on Pyongyang's human rights violations since 2017.
In a statement, Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson welcomed the meeting, saying it "provided an important opportunity to increase global awareness and create a new momentum in discussions on the issue of North Korea's human rights."
South Korea also participated in the meeting as a country involved in the issue and urged the UNSC's concerted efforts to address the rights violations in Pyongyang, according to the ministry.
Seoul will "make efforts" to continue discussions on the issue at the UNSC when it serves as a nonpermanent member in 2024 and 2025, the ministry said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for rape suspect in Seoul
-
Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'