Seoul shares up later Mon. morning amid eased China concerns
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning as China's interest rate cut eased market jitters.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 14.15 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,518.65 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Monday morning, China slashed its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent.
The move was aimed at propping up its economy and soothing market concerns over the bankruptcy protection sought by China's heavily indebted property developer Evergrande Group in the United States last week.
Concerns are also lingering over a possible rate hike push by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is set to hold its annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week to discuss the likely direction of global interest rates.
On Friday, the KOSPI fell for the sixth consecutive session to a three-month low.
Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.075 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 declining 0.015 percent.
In Seoul, most top-cap companies traded mixed Monday.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.75 percent, while its smaller rival SK hynix shed 0.68 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.19 percent, Samsung SDI traded flat, and LG Chem rose 0.7 percent.
Major biotech firm Samsung Biologics climbed 1.04 percent.
Carmakers traded higher, with top automaker Hyundai Motor climbing 0.38 percent and Kia going up 0.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,340.2 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for rape suspect in Seoul
-
Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'